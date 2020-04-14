W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $309.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $151.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 259,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,331,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,445,000 after buying an additional 599,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,816,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after buying an additional 864,087 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,749,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 267,969 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,741,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 144,636 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.