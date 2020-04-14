Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Boston Scientific posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.01.

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,421.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,599. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $35.21 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

