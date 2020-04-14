Zacks: Analysts Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.98 Billion

Analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) to post $5.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $6.18 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $24.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.04 billion to $24.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.04 billion to $28.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. US Foods’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

USFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. FMR LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,725 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in US Foods by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,325,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,128 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in US Foods by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,340,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,633 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,514,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,226,000 after purchasing an additional 623,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in US Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,219,000 after purchasing an additional 82,464 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USFD opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. US Foods has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.