Zacks: Analysts Expect First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.95 Million

Brokerages expect First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) to announce $108.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.90 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $95.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $440.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $435.70 million to $444.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $452.40 million, with estimates ranging from $452.10 million to $452.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In related news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 10,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $224,693.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,230 shares in the company, valued at $856,899. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 830,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,457,398.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,949 shares of company stock valued at $591,466 over the last 90 days. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

