Zacks: Analysts Expect Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report $35.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.80 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $37.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $142.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.40 million to $147.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $143.63 million, with estimates ranging from $141.70 million to $147.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $38.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 26.69%.

MBWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.15. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

