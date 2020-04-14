Zacks: Analysts Expect Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.26 Million

Brokerages expect Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to announce sales of $132.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $133.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $94.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $545.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $518.20 million to $564.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $594.61 million, with estimates ranging from $548.30 million to $619.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 201,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,257 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,871 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 32,584 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.