Zacks: First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. First Western Financial’s rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $21.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Western Financial an industry rank of 222 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MYFW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of First Western Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Western Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

MYFW stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Western Financial has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $18.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $24.16 million during the quarter. First Western Financial had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Research analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 739,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 603,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 60,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 18,291 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

