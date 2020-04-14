Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EXTN. Evercore ISI downgraded Exterran to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Exterran from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $164.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. Exterran has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $272.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.20 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. On average, analysts expect that Exterran will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William M. Goodyear purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,539.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher T. Seaver purchased 15,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,683.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,286.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,650,436 shares of company stock worth $10,600,709 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

