Zacks Investment Research Lowers M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) to Sell

According to Zacks, "M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. It is engaged in the construction, sale and related financing of residential housing and the acquisition and development of land for use in the Denver, Phoenix, Maryland, Virginia, mid Atlantic region, Las Vegas, Dallas, California metropolitan areas. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. The Company's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through Home American Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively."

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MDC. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $2,693,217.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,340 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $58,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,628.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,276 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,326 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

