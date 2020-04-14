Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) to Hold

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $92.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.04. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $618,532.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,149 shares of company stock valued at $10,346,585 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

