Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) to “Hold”

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.03. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,486 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

