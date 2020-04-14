Zacks: Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Given $13.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $13.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kaleyra an industry rank of 63 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Kaleyra from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaleyra stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 618,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,000. Kaleyra makes up about 0.5% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 3.09% of Kaleyra as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KLR opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $139.84 million, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.15. Kaleyra has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaleyra will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Featured Article: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaleyra (KLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.