Zacks: Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northern Technologies International an industry rank of 221 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Northern Technologies International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

NTIC opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $69.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.40. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 328,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 63,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 37,422 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Technologies International (NTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.