Zacks: Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the six brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International’s rating score has improved by 12% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $13.65 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Village Farms International an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

VFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 349.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Village Farms International has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $159.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). Village Farms International had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

