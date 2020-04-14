Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at B. Riley

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZION. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.56.

ZION opened at $30.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.05. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.71.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,108 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,775,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,044,000 after purchasing an additional 66,704 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,144,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,332,000 after purchasing an additional 101,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,930,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,219,000 after purchasing an additional 83,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,177,000 after purchasing an additional 550,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

