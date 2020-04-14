Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Zogenix from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Zogenix alerts:

In other news, Director Mark C. Wiggins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $57,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,975. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $174,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zogenix by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 41,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,533,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zogenix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,205 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zogenix by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,709,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,358,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.