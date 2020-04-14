Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZYME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

ZYME opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41.

In related news, Director Troy Cox purchased 7,500 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $348,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $73,499,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Zymeworks by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 557,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,359,000 after purchasing an additional 399,993 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $14,409,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $10,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.