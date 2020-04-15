-$0.02 EPS Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.16. EQT posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). EQT had a negative net margin of 27.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. EQT’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on EQT from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in EQT by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,979,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,477,000 after buying an additional 130,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,400,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,939,000 after purchasing an additional 177,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. EQT has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $21.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

