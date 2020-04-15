$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. Bancorp posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bancorp.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Bancorp stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $396.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,520.00. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.