$10.15 Million in Sales Expected for Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) to report sales of $10.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.29 million and the lowest is $10.00 million. Capitala Finance posted sales of $12.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full year sales of $42.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.57 million to $44.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $44.30 million, with estimates ranging from $42.93 million to $45.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 62.79%. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million.

CPTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Capitala Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ:CPTA opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Capitala Finance has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

