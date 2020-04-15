10,000 Shares in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Acquired by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 246.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

NYSE:NLY opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.72%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

