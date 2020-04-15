119,400 Shares in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 119,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Teekay Tankers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNK. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $2,606,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,799,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,981,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

TNK opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a market cap of $522.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.64 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

