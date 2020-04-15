17,989 Shares in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,214,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,584,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 505.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,017,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024,234 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 19,084,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of AM stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.00. Antero Midstream Corp has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $14.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.58 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.