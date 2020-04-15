21,500 Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,500 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after buying an additional 1,725,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 11,851.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $129.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.56. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.58.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,205 shares of company stock worth $27,550,840. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.