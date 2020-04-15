22,500 Shares in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Alamo Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3,366.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after buying an additional 134,592 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 257.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares in the last quarter. OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on Alamo Group from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.99 and a 12 month high of $132.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $300.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 5.62%. Research analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.