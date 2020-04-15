$30.07 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) to announce sales of $30.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.50 million and the lowest is $29.12 million. Veracyte reported sales of $29.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $138.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.01 million to $139.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $169.94 million, with estimates ranging from $169.17 million to $170.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.35 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCYT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 7,052 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $212,124.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,101 shares of company stock worth $1,138,740 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $31.18.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

