3,653 Shares in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $8,530,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

Shares of A stock opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.39. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.