$402.96 Million in Sales Expected for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will post sales of $402.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $405.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400.30 million. Zynga posted sales of $359.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNGA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.50, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39.

In other Zynga news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $30,687.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,892.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 804,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 578,916 shares of company stock worth $3,629,251. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Zynga by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

