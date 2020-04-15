65,000 Shares in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Wintrust Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $63,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,595.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,718.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTFC. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89. Wintrust Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

