Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 14,245 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 978,575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,386,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $815,274,000 after buying an additional 45,961 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,796,963 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $677,245,000 after purchasing an additional 107,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,524,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $653,756,000 after buying an additional 619,440 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $89.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.31.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

