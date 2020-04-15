Afterpay Touch Group (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Afterpay Touch Group (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:AFTPF opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. Afterpay Touch Group has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Get Afterpay Touch Group alerts:

About Afterpay Touch Group

Afterpay Touch Group Limited operates as a payments company in Australia. The company offers a customer centric, omni channel retail service that facilitates commerce between retail merchants and their end-customers through a platform, which allows retail merchants to offer customers the ability to buy products on a ‘buy now, receive now, pay later' basis.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Afterpay Touch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afterpay Touch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.