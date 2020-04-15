Agilent Technologies Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on A. Cfra dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.57.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.39.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.