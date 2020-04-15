AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGNC. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.03.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

