Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Albemarle by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALB opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.37.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

