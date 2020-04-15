Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,111,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,961,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,447,000 after purchasing an additional 90,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,523,000 after purchasing an additional 881,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,179,000 after purchasing an additional 65,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $339,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $99.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $139.95.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 418,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $34,536,232.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.14.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.