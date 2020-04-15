Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.44. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.07 EPS.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura dropped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.14.

ALXN stock opened at $99.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.20. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $139.95.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 251,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,168,000 after buying an additional 38,329 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,768,000 after buying an additional 960,412 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 204,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

