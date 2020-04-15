Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Stake Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $14,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra cut their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Allstate to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.13.

NYSE ALL opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.