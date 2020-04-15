Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Amarin from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amarin from $24.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -91.13 and a beta of 2.18.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amarin by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

