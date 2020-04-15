American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Stock Position Reduced by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,593,210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,185,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,267,000 after purchasing an additional 65,940 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,562,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $280,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,623,000 after purchasing an additional 204,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,440,000 after purchasing an additional 25,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. American Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.11.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. TheStreet cut American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

