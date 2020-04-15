Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Reduced by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust decreased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.70.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $226.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.79 and a 200-day moving average of $218.87. The company has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

