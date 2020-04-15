Analysts Anticipate Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.08 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROCK shares. Sidoti upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average is $49.62.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.