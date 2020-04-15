Analysts Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Post $0.01 EPS

Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.19. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 96.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on URBN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.16.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $18.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $32.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $35,727,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 531,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 375,904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 964,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,794,000 after purchasing an additional 290,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,953,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,032,000 after purchasing an additional 283,533 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $4,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

