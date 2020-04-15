Analysts Expect SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Analysts forecast that SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SB One Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. SB One Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SB One Bancorp.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 23.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBBX. ValuEngine lowered SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood lowered SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded SB One Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other SB One Bancorp news, CFO Adriano M. Duarte purchased 1,820 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta purchased 2,713 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $36,652.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,104.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,033 shares of company stock valued at $85,288. 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBBX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the first quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBX opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. SB One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

