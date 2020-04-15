Analysts Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $403.14 Million

Equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will report sales of $403.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $441.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $345.25 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $528.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Winnebago Industries.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

WGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Happe bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.53 per share, with a total value of $112,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Braun bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $55,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $494,798.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,370 shares of company stock worth $209,349. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 199,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,085,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 419,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after acquiring an additional 35,993 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.