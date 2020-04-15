Analysts Offer Predictions for B2Gold Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BTO. TD Securities upgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Pi Financial set a C$6.50 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.82.

Shares of BTO opened at C$6.43 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.12 and a 52-week high of C$6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion and a PE ratio of 22.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$414.00 million during the quarter.

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 700,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total value of C$4,249,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,321,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,233,295.65. Also, Senior Officer William Lytle sold 16,401 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.38, for a total value of C$104,556.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at C$782,939.25. Insiders have sold a total of 1,272,519 shares of company stock worth $7,501,267 in the last three months.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

