Analysts Offer Predictions for Solar Capital Ltd.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Solar Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Solar Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Solar Capital had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 million.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point upgraded Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Solar Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of SLRC opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Solar Capital has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $621.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Solar Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $294,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,181.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Peteka purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 245,377 shares of company stock worth $3,300,447 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

