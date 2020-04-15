Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALA):

4/13/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

4/8/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

4/2/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/29/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $51.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

3/9/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

2/27/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

2/26/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Shares of KALA opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 173.83% and a negative net margin of 1,553.29%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rajeev M. Shah purchased 6,337,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,995.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd Bazemore purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 519,508 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 56,784 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 67,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

