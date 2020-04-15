Analysts Set Expectations for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report issued on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,834,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,820,000 after buying an additional 84,092 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,656,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,069,000 after buying an additional 418,449 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,464,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,187,000 after buying an additional 143,048 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 957,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 339,870 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 927,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 148,069 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $453,743.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $108,300.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.