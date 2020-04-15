Analysts Set Expectations for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.46.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $123.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 130.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,344. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,370,000 after acquiring an additional 84,617 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

