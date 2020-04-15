Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 542.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,947 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.1% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 66,010 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,686 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $1,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.